Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a news conference after the first cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will meet with Catalonia’ regional leader Quim Torra on February 6, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.

The meeting, which will take place in Barcelona, is due to set the agenda for talks to address Catalonia’s independence drive. [nL8N29W52X]