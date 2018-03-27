Catalan academic fighting extradition from Scotland stirs nationalist tension

LONDON (Reuters) - The case of a former Catalan separatist politician who is fighting extradition to Spain from Scotland on charges of rebellion may stir political complications at an awkward time for Edinburgh’s pro-independence government.

Clara Ponsati, a professor at the University of St. Andrews and a former Catalan education minister, is one of a number of former separatist leaders who face charges of rebellion because of a Catalan vote on independence last October, banned under Spain’s constitution.

She will fight the extradition on the grounds that she is unlikely to get a fair trial, her lawyer Aamar Anwar said on Monday, one day after German police detained former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont on an international arrest warrant instigated by Spain.

Puigdemont had been living in self-imposed exile in Belgium, having fled there after Madrid dismissed his regional government following a unilateral declaration of independence in October.

Throwing its weight behind Ponsati, the University of St Andrews on Tuesday said it was deeply concerned about her extradition, saying it believed she was being targeted for her political beliefs.

The pro-independence Scottish government said it supports Catalans’ right to self-determination.

But Ponsati’s case, to be heard initially in Edinburgh, may now become more legally complex pitting Scotland, part of the United Kingdom, against Spain at a tricky time for the Scottish nationalist movement.

With Britain’s exit from the European Union in the offing, polls show Scots have little appetite for another independence vote although root support for secession is still around 45 percent, polls show, and many are disgruntled.

Another bugbear is that Scots voted against Brexit, but as part of the United Kingdom, Scotland will nevertheless leave the EU.

Separately, the Scottish National Party, which runs the devolved government with wide-reaching powers over health, education and taxes, has requested a meeting with the Spanish ambassador in London to express its opposition to the treatment of Spanish politicians.

Scottish nationalists are in a delicate position; the SNP supports both independence from the United Kingdom and EU membership, and it does not want to provoke the ire of EU member Spain.

Madrid took a hardline against Scottish independence in a 2014 referendum campaign, wary of an example being set for Catalonia’s secessionist camp.

But nor do Scottish nationalists want to be seen to fall short in supporting a fellow nationalist movement.

“Many SNP supporters and leaders are sensitive and sympathetic to the Catalan cause,” said Dani Cetra, a research fellow at Edinburgh’s Centre on Constitutional Change.

“In the context of Brexit, this has led the Scottish government to tone down its pro-European discourse, since many SNP voters are frustrated at the European silence about the jailing of Catalan leaders,” he said.

The SNP parliamentary leader, Ian Blackford, on Monday requested a meeting with the Spanish ambassador to London.

“We believe that the political dispute over the future direction of Catalonia is one that must be handled democratically,” Blackford wrote to Carlos Bastarreche.

“I have very real concerns that the current pre-trial imprisonment and pursuit of recently elected politicians, preventing them from participating in the formation of a new government goes against the principle of, democracy, of respect for human rights and risks people’s basic civil liberties.”

The Catalan regional administration has been under direct rule from Madrid and news of Puigdemont’s arrest sparked demonstrations in Barcelona which ended in violent clashes with police this weekend. A number of other Catalan politicians have been jailed pending trial on rebellion charges.

“We believe there are legitimate arguments that Clara is being targeted for standing up for her political beliefs.” St. Andrews said of Ponseti in a statement.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday her government would co-operate with Madrid over the extradition request as it was legally obliged to. But she added that

it nevertheless supported people of Catalonia’s right to determine their own future.