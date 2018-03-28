Ex-Catalan minister Ponsati granted bail by Scottish court in extradition case: BBC

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Catalan academic Clara Ponsati, who is wanted in Spain on charges of rebellion for her role in Catalonia’s independence campaign, was granted bail after appearing for an extradition hearing at a Scottish court on Wednesday, the BBC reported.

Catalunya's former education minister Carla Ponsati arrives to hand herself in at a police station in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Earlier Ponsati, a former Catalan education minister who is currently a professor at Scotland’s prestigious University of St Andrews, handed herself into police with her lawyer saying she would oppose extradition.