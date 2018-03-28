FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 28, 2018 / 10:17 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

Ex-Catalan minister Ponsati granted bail by Scottish court in extradition case: BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Catalan academic Clara Ponsati, who is wanted in Spain on charges of rebellion for her role in Catalonia’s independence campaign, was granted bail after appearing for an extradition hearing at a Scottish court on Wednesday, the BBC reported.

Catalunya's former education minister Carla Ponsati arrives to hand herself in at a police station in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Earlier Ponsati, a former Catalan education minister who is currently a professor at Scotland’s prestigious University of St Andrews, handed herself into police with her lawyer saying she would oppose extradition.

Reporting by Russell Cheyne; writing by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.