Scottish devolved government says respects Catalonian independence position

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland’s independence-minded devolved government said it respected the position of the Catalonian regional government that declared independence from Spain on Friday.

“We understand and respect the position of the Catalan Government,” Scottish Cabinet Secretary for External Affairs Fiona Hyslop said in a statement.

“While Spain has the right to oppose independence, the people of Catalonia must have the ability to determine their own future,” she said. “Today’s Declaration of Independence came about only after repeated calls for dialogue were refused.”

She added: “The European Union has a political and moral responsibility to support dialogue to identify how the situation can be resolved peacefully and democratically.”