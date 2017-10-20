Spanish Senate could approve Catalan direct rule measures as soon as next week: spokeswoman

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s upper house Senate could vote on measures to impose direct rule on Catalonia, revoking the wealthy region’s autonomy in response to a secession bid, as soon as the end of next week, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The Senate must create a committee to debate the measures, which have never been used before. The committee will probably meet on Oct. 23, the spokeswoman said.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont will then be given an opportunity to reply. The entire upper house, where the ruling People’s Party holds a majority, will then vote on the measures as soon as Oct. 27.