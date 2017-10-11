FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Socialist leader agrees with Rajoy to launch constitutional reform
October 11, 2017

Spain's Socialist leader agrees with Rajoy to launch constitutional reform

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s opposition Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday he had agreed with Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to launch a constitutional reform that could change the way Spain’s autonomous regions, including Catalonia, are governed.

The two leaders agreed that a committee would study the current system of regional autonomy for six months, after which the Spanish parliament would debate constitutional reforms, Sanchez told reporters.

He also backed Rajoy’s demand that Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont clarify whether he declared independence from Spain and said he would support constitutional measures that may be taken by the Spanish government if Puigdemont failed to reply or said he had declared independence.

Reporting by Paul Day, Jesus Aguado, Writing by Adrian Croft

