MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Socialist opposition leader Pedro Sanchez was on his way to meet Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in Madrid on Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the party said, as Catalan officials signed a document declaring independence.

Spain's Socialist Party (PSOE) leader Pedro Sanchez speaks during the national congress in Madrid, Spain June 18, 2017. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

It was not clear whether the document, which followed a largely symbolic declaration in parliament in Barcelona, had any legal basis.