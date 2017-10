A pro-independence referendum campaign banner hangs in the birthplace of Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, the Catalan town of Amer, Spain, September 30, 2017. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Most public buildings that were intended to be used as polling stations in Sunday’s disputed referendum on Catalan independence have been closed, Spain’s Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Only “some” potential voting stations were being occupied by people bent on obstructing police efforts to enforce a court order barring public buildings from being used for Sunday’s planned vote, the ministry said in a statement.