Support for an independent Catalonia rises to three-year high: poll
#World News
October 31, 2017 / 2:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Support for an independent Catalonia rises to three-year high: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Support for the creation of an independent state of Catalonia rose to an almost 3-year high in October according to an official regional survey published on Tuesday.

Some 48.7 percent of Catalans believe the Spanish region should be independent, according to the poll from Centre d‘Estudis d‘Opinio, up from 41.1 pct in June and the highest since December 2014.

The poll was based on 1,338 interviews taken between Oct. 16 and Oct. 29.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
