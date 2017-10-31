Support for an independent Catalonia rises to three-year high: poll

MADRID (Reuters) - Support for the creation of an independent state of Catalonia rose to an almost 3-year high in October according to an official regional survey published on Tuesday.

Some 48.7 percent of Catalans believe the Spanish region should be independent, according to the poll from Centre d‘Estudis d‘Opinio, up from 41.1 pct in June and the highest since December 2014.

The poll was based on 1,338 interviews taken between Oct. 16 and Oct. 29.