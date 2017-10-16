FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalan government will not respond to Madrid's order on Thursday: TV3
October 16, 2017 / 1:03 PM / in 4 days

Catalan government will not respond to Madrid's order on Thursday: TV3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Catalan authorities will not respond on Thursday to the Spanish government’s order that they clarify whether they have declared independence from Spain, Catalonia’s TV3 reported on Monday, citing sources.

Catalan head Carles Puigdemont failed on Monday to respond to an ultimatum to answer “yes” or “no” and Madrid has now given him until Thursday to change his mind - saying it would suspend Catalonia’s autonomy if he chose secession.

Reporting by Paul Day; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
