Catalonia chief Torra says there must be new independence vote

Catalan leader Quim Torra addresses the regional parliament after Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine separatist leaders, triggering violent protests in the region, in Barcelona, Spain, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Catalonia’s pro-independence regional chief Quim Torra said on Thursday a new vote would have to be held to decide on self-determination for the region.

The northeastern region has been rocked by protests over the past three days after the Supreme Court jailed nine separatist leaders over a failed 2017 independence bid in which they held a referendum that courts had deemed illegal.

Torra, addressing the regional parliament after protesters threw petrol bombs at police and torched cars on Wednesday evening, said there was a “false narrative” that the Catalan separatist movement was violent.