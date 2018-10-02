Catalonia head threatens to withdraw parliamentary support for Spanish PM

MADRID (Reuters) - The head of the Catalonia region on Tuesday called on Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to agree within a month on a self-determination mechanism for the region or his party would withdraw backing for Sanchez in the national parliament.

General view of the chamber during the vote on whether former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont and other members of his government can keep their seats as lawmakers while being under investigation or in prison on charges of rebellion, at Catalonian regional Parliament in Barcelona, Spain, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea

“If there is no agreed mechanism by November, then the pro-independence parties will no longer guarantee stability in the Spanish parliament to Mr Pedro Sanchez,” Quim Torra told the Catalan regional parliament.