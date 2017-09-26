Trump, Spanish PM Rajoy say they oppose Catalonia independence bid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told journalists on Tuesday they opposed a referendum in Spain’s Catalonia region scheduled for this weekend, which the Spanish government has tried to thwart.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he shakes hands with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy as they conclude a joint news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“I‘m just for a united Spain,” said Trump, who cast doubt on polling data predicting a ‘yes’ vote for independence will win. “I really think the people of Catalonia would stay with Spain. I think it would be foolish not to.”