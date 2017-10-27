FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Catalan independence declaration changes nothing for EU, says Tusk
#World News
October 27, 2017 / 2:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Catalan independence declaration changes nothing for EU, says Tusk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Catalan parliament’s declaration of independence has changed nothing and the European Union will only deal with the central government in Madrid, the president of the European Council Donald Tusk said on Friday.

European Council President Donald Tusk looks on during a news conference at a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli

Catalonia’s parliament declared independence from Spain in defiance of the Madrid government, which at the same time was preparing to impose direct rule over the region.

“For EU nothing changes. Spain remains our only interlocutor,” Tusk said on Twitter.

Tusk also urged Spain to favor “force of argument, not argument of force.”

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

