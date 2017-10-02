FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. rights boss seeks probe into Catalonia violence, political talks
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 2, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 18 days ago

U.N. rights boss seeks probe into Catalonia violence, political talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The top United Nations human rights official called on Spanish authorities on Monday to investigate thoroughly and impartially violence linked to Catalonia’s independence referendum, and to hold talks to resolve the secession issue.

People attend a protest called by pro-independence groups for citizens to gather at noon in front of city halls throughout Catalonia, in the Plaza Mayor of Vic, Spain October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Vincent West

Zeid Ra‘ad al-Hussein, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, voiced concern at Sunday’s violence in which hundreds were injured, saying police responses needed to be ”at all times ...proportionate and necessary.

“I firmly believe that the current situation should be resolved through political dialogue, with full respect for democratic freedoms,” Zeid said in a statement issued by his Geneva office.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.