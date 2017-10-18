FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain summons Venezuela Ambassador after Maduro's Catalonia comments
#World News
October 18, 2017 / 12:50 PM / in 4 days

Spain summons Venezuela Ambassador after Maduro's Catalonia comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain has summoned the Venezuela ambassador in Madrid to explain comments made by the Latin American country’s President Nicolas Maduro on the situation in Catalonia, the Spanish foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Maduro said that Spain was holding political prisoners after the arrest of two Catalan civic leaders accused by prosecutors of sedition related to protests that last month trapped national police inside a Barcelona building and destroyed their vehicles.

Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
