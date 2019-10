Spain's Supreme Court building is seen on the day a verdict in trial of 12 Catalan separatist leaders over a banned independence referendum in Madrid, Spain October 14, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Supreme Court on Monday sentenced nine Catalan separatist leaders to between 9 and 13 years in prison for sedition over their role in the region’s 2017 failed bid for independence.

The three other defendants were found guilty only of disobedience and not sentenced to prison.