FILE PHOTO: Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont talks to the media during European Parliament Elections, outside EU Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium May 26, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Supreme Court on Monday issued an European arrest warrant for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, following the sentencing of nine other separatist leaders.

Puigdemont was the head of the Spanish region during its failed 2017 bid to break away from Spain. He now lives in self-imposed exile in Belgium.

In July 2018, the Spanish court dropped a warrant after Germany refused to extradite him.