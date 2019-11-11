Catalan independence protesters block major Spain-France road link

Police block AP-7 highway in La Jonquera, north of Spain November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Protesters blocked a border point on the AP-7 highway that connects the Spanish region of Catalonia with France on Monday, stopping traffic in both directions, a Catalan police spokesman told Reuters.

Around 80 people cut the highway at the border point of La Jonquera, some on the French side and the rest in Spain.

Secretive campaign group Democratic Tsunami, which has organized mass protests including at Barcelona airport last month, claimed responsibility for the disruption.