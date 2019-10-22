Catalan regional leader asks Spain for dialogue on self-determination

FILE PHOTO: Catalan leader Quim Torra sits in the Parliament of Catalonia after Spain's Supreme Court jailed nine separatist leaders, triggering violent protests in the region, in Barcelona, Spain, October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

BARCELONA (Reuters) - The head of government in the Spanish region of Catalonia called on Madrid on Tuesday to discuss the region’s self-determination following days of mass, sometimes violent protests over jail sentences for nine separatist leaders.

In a televised address, Quim Torra called on acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez “to initiate a dialogue without conditions ... in which the Catalan government will defend its right to self-determination”.

Proponents of Catalan secession from Spain often use the term “self-determination” to refer to being able to vote on the matter and subsequently act on that vote.