November 25, 2019 / 7:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Catalan separatist party approves talks with Socialists on PM vote

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Members of Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) overwhelmingly voted on Monday to support a Socialist-led coalition government in Spain on the condition of dialogue over the issue of Catalan independence.

Around 95% of members voted yes, Marta Vilalta, a top ERC official told reporters. The turnout was around 70%.

The non-binding consultation could ease the way for left-leaning ERC to act as a potential kingmaker as Spain’s Socialists, led by acting prime minister Pedro Sanchez, scramble to drum up support after winning a Nov. 10 election but falling short of a majority.

In a convoluted question, ERC asked its members whether they “agree to reject Pedro Sanchez’s investiture unless there is previously an agreement to tackle the political conflict with the (Spanish) state through a negotiation table.”

Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by James Mackenzie, Ashifa Kassam

