FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Catalonia's pro-independence parties seen losing majority in election: poll
Sections
Featured
The 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency
Venezuela
The 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency
Exxon eyes Egypt's offshore oil and gas
Exclusive
Energy & Environment
Exxon eyes Egypt's offshore oil and gas
Is the U.S.-U.K. relationship under threat?
Commentary
Is the U.S.-U.K. relationship under threat?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 4, 2017 / 11:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Catalonia's pro-independence parties seen losing majority in election: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NMADRID (Reuters) - Catalonia’s pro-independence parties were seen losing their parliamentary majority in the regional election on Dec. 21, an official poll showed on Monday.

Protesters hold the lights of their mobile phones as they wave Estelada flags during a demonstration called by pro-independence associations asking for the release of jailed Catalan activists and leaders, in Barcelona, Spain. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Pro-indepence party Junts per Catalunya was seen winning 25-26 seats, ERC another 32 seats and extreme-left party CUP 9 seats, according to the poll carried out by Sociological Research Centre (CIS).

That would give the pro-independence camp just 67 seats in the 135-seat regional parliament, stripping them of the previous slim majority.

The government’s People’s Party (PP) would win just 7 seats while the Socialists would take 21 and the market friendly Ciudadanos 31-32 seats, the poll showed. CatComu-Podem, the Catalan arm of the anti-austerity Podemos party, could win 9 seats, according to the survey.

Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Writing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.