May 10, 2018 / 6:38 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Former Catalan leader proposes candidate for regional government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont said on Thursday he proposed member of parliament Quim Torra as candidate for head of the Catalan government as the northeastern region attempts to put an end to a seven-month impasse and form an administration.

FILE PHOTO: Catalonia's former leader Carles Puigdemont attends a meeting with his party's leadership in Berlin, Germany, April 18, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Catalan lawmakers must pick a leader to form a government by May 22 to avert more elections. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy called elections in December after sacking the previous administration for illegally declaring independence.

Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tomas Cobos

