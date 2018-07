BERLIN (Reuters) - Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, fired by Madrid in October for illegally declaring independence for the wealthy northeastern region, said on Wednesday he would return to Belgium from Germany on Saturday.

Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont attends a news conference in Berlin, Germany, July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Spain’s Supreme Court dropped a European arrest warrant for Puigdemont last Thursday after Germany refused to extradite him to face a charge of rebellion for declaring Catalonia an independent state last year.