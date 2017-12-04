FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Catalonia vice-president Oriol Junqueras refused bail: court source
#World News
December 4, 2017 / 9:30 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Former Catalonia vice-president Oriol Junqueras refused bail: court source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Former Catalonia vice-president Oriol Junqueras, former cabinet member Joaquim Forn and two leaders of civic groups ANC and Omnium Cultural, faced with charges of sedition, have been refused bail, a court source said on Monday.

Dismissed Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras arrives to Spain's High Court after being summoned to testify on charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for defying the central government by holding a referendum on secession and proclaiming independence, in Madrid, Spain, November 2, 2017. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Six other former members of the Catalonia cabinet, detained in custody ahead of an investigation into their part in an illegal unilateral declaration of independence by the then-regional government Oct. 27, were set bail of 100,000 euros ($118,570).

The Catalan leaders, who held a slim parliamentary majority, arranged a vote on the region’s secession, banned by the Constitutional Court, Oct.1 before declaring independence, forcing Madrid to disband the government and take control.

Reporting by Raquel Castillo; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Emma Pinedo

