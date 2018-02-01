FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#World News
February 1, 2018 / 11:16 AM / in an hour

Jailed Catalan independence leaders lodge case with U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Three Catalan independence leaders have lodged their case with the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, claiming the custodial prison sentence they are serving in Madrid is unlawful, their lawyers said in a statement ahead of a press conference in London.

Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sanchez and Jordi Cuixart are accused of sedition for their roles in a secession drive in the northeastern Spanish region that involved an October illegal referendum on a split from Spain and a subsequent declaration of independence.

Reporting By Liz O'Leary, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.