Spain appeals nomination of Puigdemont as candidate to lead Catalonia

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s government has decided to appeal before the constitutional court a decision by Catalonia’s parliament speaker to nominate former leader Carles Puigdemont as candidate to lead the region, the government’s spokesman said on Friday.
Puigdemont fled to Belgium shortly after declaring Catalonia independent from Spain in October, a move considered illegal under Spanish law. He faces legal charges including rebellion and sedition if he returns to Spain.
