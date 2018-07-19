FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 11:56 AM / in 6 minutes

Spain declines extradition of former Catalan leader from Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Supreme Court said on Thursday it had decided to decline the extradition of former Catalan regional leader Carles Puigdemont from Germany on the charge of misuse of public funds linked to his organization of a banned referendum on independence.

FILE PHOTO: Catalonia's former leader Carles Puigdemont gestures during a news conference in Berlin, Germany, April 7, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

A German court ruled one week ago that Puigdemont could be extradited for alleged misuse of public funds but it rejected a request to send him back to answer a more serious charge of rebellion.

Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Isla Binnie

