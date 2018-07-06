FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 6, 2018 / 12:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spain to appeal latest Catalan independence motion before Constitutional Court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government will appeal a motion by Catalonia to continue with its independence drive, the government spokeswoman said on Friday, just days before Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez meets the Catalan head Quim Torra.

A man waves an "Estelada", Catalan separatist flag, outside the Generalitat Palace in Barcelona, Spain, May 17, 2018. REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo

“The Government will challenge before the Constitutional Court the motion approved yesterday by the Catalan Parliament,” Isabel Celaa said on Friday.

Catalonia’s secessionist drive is one of the thorniest issues facing Sanchez after he toppled center-right premier Mariano Rajoy June 1 in a vote of no confidence.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Paul Day

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.