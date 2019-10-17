Spain to reinforce police presence in Catalonia: minister

Police officers stand guard during protest after a verdict in a trial over a banned Catalonia's independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will send more police to Catalonia after three evenings of unrest, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told Telecinco TV on Thursday, adding that this was both to guarantee security and to allow police already there to rest.

Protesters set cars on fire and threw petrol bombs at police in Barcelona on Wednesday, intensifying unrest sparked by the sentencing of Catalan separatist leaders who had sought to declare an independent state.

