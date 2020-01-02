Spain´s Catalan separatists ERC agrees to abstain in Sanchez investiture

FILE PHOTO: Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez smiles during a presentation of coalition agreement with Unidas Podemos (Together We Can) leader Pablo Iglesias (not pictured) at Spain's Parliament in Madrid, Spain, December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Susana Vera/

MADRID (Reuters) - Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) said on Thursday it will abstain during the vote in Parliament to confirm Pedro Sanchez as Prime Minister, potentially signaling an end to Spain’s prolonged political gridlock.

Spain’s socialist party and ERC said on Thursday that they have agreed that a future Sanchez-led administration will hold an open dialogue on the region’s future.

Conclusions from the dialogue will be submitted to a citizens’ vote in Catalonia.