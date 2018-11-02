Spain's State Attorney drops call for rebellion charges against jailed Catalan leaders

People walk past a banner depicting dismissed Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras, currently in custody awaiting trial on charges of sedition, rebellion and misappropriation of public funds, during Catalonia's national day 'La Diada' in Barcelona, Spain, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s State Attorney dropped a call for rebellion charges to be brought against jailed Catalan independence leaders on Friday, and said it would seek lesser charges of sedition and misappropriation of funds.

Earlier, the Spanish prosecutor said it would seek rebellion charges for all nine jailed leaders, with a maximum sentence of 25 years for the leader of pro-Catalan-independence party ERC Oriol Junqueras.

The State Attorney said it would seek up to 12 years for Junqueras and lesser sentences for the others accused.