Spain's Supreme Court to take over independence vote case from Catalan court
#World News
November 9, 2017 / 4:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spain's Supreme Court to take over independence vote case from Catalan court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Supreme Court said on Thursday it decided to take over cases relating to the banned Catalan independence referendum from the Catalan High Court.

Protesters hold banners reading "Freedom Political Prisoners, We are Republic" as they gather in Sant Jaume square at a demonstration during a partial regional strike in Barcelona, Spain, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Albert Gea

The case is against several senior regional parliament members and the speaker for alleged crimes of disobedience and perversion of justice.

In a separate hearing at the Supreme Court, the Catalan parliament speaker and five regional lawmakers were testifying on Thursday on charges of sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds.

Reporting by Alba Asenjo; writing Jesús Aguado; editing Angus Berwick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
