Spain's top court set to announce verdict for Catalan separatist leaders on Monday: source

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of Catalan independence take part in a protest to mark the second anniversary of the October 1st illegal referendum of independence in Barcelona, Spain, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Supreme Court is expected to announce on Monday its verdict in the trial of Catalan separatist leaders, a judicial source said on Friday, in a decision that could reignite tensions over a secession push that plunged the country into its worst political crisis in decades.

The 12 Catalan politicians and civic leaders are facing charges ranging from rebellion to sedition and the misuse of public funds over their role in a 2017 banned referendum and the short-lived declaration of independence that followed.