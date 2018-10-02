FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 2, 2018 / 5:59 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Spanish government rejects Catalan ultimatum on self-determination

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s government on Tuesday said it rejected any ultimatum from Catalonia on moving towards self-determination and remained focused on having a wide-ranging dialogue with the restive region to resolve a secession crisis.

Protestors wave Catalan separatist flags following a demonstration on the first anniversary of Catalonia's banned October 1, 2017 independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

Catalan regional head Quim Torra had threatened earlier on Tuesday to withdraw parliamentary support for Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez if he did not agree within a month on a self-determination mechanism.

“We don’t accept ultimatums,” the government’s spokeswoman Isabel Celaa told journalists at a news conference.

“Self-government yes but independence no,” she added.

Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.