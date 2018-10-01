Tens of thousands gather for Catalan referendum anniversary

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of Catalans filled central Barcelona on Monday to mark the first anniversary of an ill-fated independence referendum, as protesters made short-lived attempts to block roads and train tracks in the northeastern region.

Crowds of students filled the city’s central square, waving yellow, red and blue separatist flags and chanting ‘October 1, no forgiving, no forgetting’. Nearby, others let off smoke bombs and fireworks.

Madrid imposed direct rule on Catalonia after it declared independence following the referendum. Elections later returned a regional government favoring a split with Spain though a party supporting union won most votes.

Polls in Catalonia show a fairly even split between those who favor remaining in Spain and those who want to secede, while Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said he favors dialogue on the region’s future but has ruled out any moves toward independence.

Monday’s protests showed the independence movement was not beaten, said 57-year-old warehouse worker Marcal Mata.

Catalan separatist protesters block the tracks of high speed train as they mark the first anniversary of Catalonia's banned independence referendum in Girona, Spain, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

“We want to send the message that it didn’t end on that day (last year). And although the world’s eyes are no longer on us, we will push on,” he said.

Maria del Mar Lladro, 55, walking her dog in a Barcelona park on Monday said she was in the pro-union camp. “There are a lot of us but we don’t make much noise. It could be seen badly, you could be singled out,” she said.

Elsewhere in the region, hundreds of protesters attempted to block train tracks and roads, with some laying tires across a motorway, but they were quickly dispersed.

Events also passed off with little drama in Sant Julia de Ramis, a village where violent clashes broke out a year ago between riot police and those attempting to vote.

People queued there on Monday to re-enact the ballot - which Madrid banned as anti-constitutional - while regional leaders gave speeches. “The first of October will be the seed of the republic,” said regional parliament speaker Roger Torrent.

On Saturday, six people were arrested in Barcelona after pro-independence protesters clashed with police, as thousands joined rival demonstrations to mark the anniversary of the polarizing vote.

