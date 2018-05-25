Spain's Ciudadanos ready to put forward own motion of no confidence against Spain's PM

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Ciudadanos party on Friday said it was ready to put forward its own motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy over a graft case involving members of his People’s Party.

“If Rajoy does not call snap elections we would be ready to put forward (our own) motion of no confidence in order to hold elections,” Jose Manuel Villegas a senior member of the pro-business Ciudadanos said during a press conference.

The opposition Socialists have put forward their own motion of no confidence.