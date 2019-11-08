Trump's presence at Madrid climate change talks would be a 'surprise': Spain's energy minister

FILE PHOTO- Spain's Energy and Environment Minister Teresa Ribera arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s acting energy minister said on Friday it would be a “surprise” if Donald Trump attended the upcoming United Nations’ COP25 climate change summit in Madrid.

The U.S. president’s participation had not been expected when the summit was scheduled to be held in Chile, Teresa Ribera added during the weekly press conference after the government’s cabinet meeting.

The summit, which is aimed at fleshing out details of the implementation of the landmark Paris Agreement climate pact, was recently moved to Madrid following Chile’s withdrawal as host amid raging street protests in the South American nation.