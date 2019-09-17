World News
September 17, 2019 / 10:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Conservative leader tells Sanchez will vote against him as PM: source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - People's Party (PP) leader Pablo Casado speaks during the investiture debate at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - The leader of Spain’s main opposition People’s Party, Pablo Casado, told Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez in a telephone conversation on Tuesday his party would oppose Sanchez’s bid to become prime minister, a Socialist party source said.

“The PP leader has informed of his rejection of the investiture of the Socialist candidate, meaning he refuses to support a stable government in Spain and to avoid a repeat election,” the source said.

The People’s Party said only that the two had a cordial conversation an that its leader would speak about it later.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado, writing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
