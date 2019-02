Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds a news conference after an extraordinary cabinet meeting in Madrid, Spain, February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will on Friday call a snap national election for April 28, after losing a key budget vote, the daily El Pais said.

Sanchez took office in June last year after the previous conservative government was ousted in a no-confidence vote.