Spain's socialists lead with 30.9 percent ahead of April 28 vote: poll

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialists led in a poll published on Monday in newspaper ABC with 30.9 percent of votes, equivalent to between 131 and 134 seats in the 350-seat parliament, but fell short of a majority ahead of a general election on April 28.

A coalition of three right-wing parties - People’s Party (PP), Ciudadanos and far-right Vox - would get 46.5 percent of votes, equivalent to between 157 and 166 seats, but would also be short of a majority, according to the poll, conducted by GAD3.

Socialist Pedro Sanchez could clinch a majority to get reelected as prime minister if he won the support of the array of parties, including far-left Podemos and Catalan pro-independence parties, that backed him last June when he won a vote of confidence against PP’s government at the time.