World News
April 7, 2019 / 10:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spain's socialists lead with 31.1 percent ahead of April 28 election: poll

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialists would win a general election scheduled for April 28 with 31.1 percent of the votes, a poll published on Monday in newspaper ABC said, equivalent to between 137 and 139 seats in the 350-seat parliament, but short of a majority.

A coalition of three right-wing parties - People’s Party (PP), Ciudadanos and far-right Vox - would get 45.6 percent of votes, equivalent to between 149 and 158 seats, but this would also be short of the 176 seats needed for a majority, according to the poll conducted by GAD3.

Socialist Pedro Sanchez could be reelected as prime minister if he manages to form another parliamentary majority with the support of far-left Podemos and nationalist parties from Valencia and the Basque Country.

Sanchez could also seek a coalition with Ciudadanos but the center-right party has ruled out any deal with the Socialists.

Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Sonya Hepisntall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below