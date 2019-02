FILE PHOTO: Spain's Energy and Environment Minister Teresa Ribera arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Energy Minister said on Friday the country planned to make sure all new cars were emission-free by 2040, saying this followed a proposal by the European Union.

Presenting a draft climate change law which looks unlikely to pass through parliament before a snap election in April, Teresa Ribera said the provision did not imply a prohibition of any type of vehicle.