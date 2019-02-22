Spain's Socialists present climate change strategy ahead of April election

FILE PHOTO: Spain's Energy and Environment Minister Teresa Ribera arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s government presented a draft proposal on how to tackle climate change on Friday, less than two weeks before parliament is due to be dissolved ahead of a general election that may nix its chances of becoming law.

The package includes a draft law and a national plan all EU countries are required to send to Brussels, as well as a strategy to offset job losses in polluting industries. It aims to make Spain carbon neutral by 2050, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said this week.

Under the new law, all new cars would need to be emission-free by 2040, Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said, saying this followed a proposal by the European Union.

The ruling Socialists have emphasized their green ambitions since taking power last summer, promising support for renewable energy generation and passing measures aimed at cooling Europe’s fourth-highest electricity prices.

But the long-promised draft has reached parliament two months before an April 28 snap election that Sanchez was forced to call after a spat with his regional separatist partners.

Presenting the package on Friday, Ribera insisted it was worthwhile to forge ahead.

“This is not pie in the sky,” she told a news conference. “There is no reason for us to delay this debate. I am convinced that whoever (is in government) this will be approved and broadly supported by all Spaniards and political forces.”

Ribera said the obligation for cars to be emission-free did not imply a prohibition of any type of vehicle, but did not explain how such a result would be possible without a ban.

A previous draft of the law which said new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars would not be allowed in Spain from 2040 caused some consternation in the industry.