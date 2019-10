Relatives of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco transfer the coffin to a helicopter after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24, 2019. Emilio Naranjo/Pool via REUTERS

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish dictator Francisco Franco’s remains arrived by helicopter on Thursday at the Mingorrubio cemetery north of Madrid, where they are to be reburied after being exhumed from a state mausoleum.

His family plans to hold a private service during the reburial inside the family vault, where Franco’s wife Carmen Polo is buried.