Spanish dictator Franco's remains exhumed from state mausoleum

Franco's relatives Jose Cristobal, Luis Alfonso de Borbon Martinez-Bordiu, Francis Franco and Jaime Martínez-Bordiu carry his coffin out of the Basilica of The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24, 2019. Juan Carlos Hidalgo/Pool via REUTERS

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish dictator Francisco Franco’s remains were exhumed on Thursday from the state mausoleum in the Valley of the Fallen where they have lain since his death more than four decades ago.

They were to be taken for reburial alongside the remains of his former wife in a private vault in the Mingorrubio cemetery north of Madrid.

Footage showed members of Franco’s family carrying his coffin out of the tomb following the exhumation, which took place behind closed doors.