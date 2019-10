Santiago Cantera, prior of the Basilica, and relatives of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco gather after the exhumation at The Valle de los Caidos (The Valley of the Fallen) in San Lorenzo de El Escorial, Spain, October 24, 2019. Mariscal/Pool via REUTERS

MADRID (Reuters) - The family of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco on Thursday left the Mingorrubio cemetery north of Madrid following a reburial ceremony for his exhumed remains.

The remains were earlier in the day removed from the state mausoleum where they had lain since Franco’s death in 1975.