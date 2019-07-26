Spain's Sanchez to keep working with all parties to avoid new election

FILE PHOTO: Spain's acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives to attend the final day of the investiture debate at the Parliament in Madrid, Spain July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez will keep working with all parties in order to avoid a repeat election after he failed to be confirmed as prime minister in parliament on Thursday, acting Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said on Friday.

Although she said that formally Sanchez was no longer a candidate to head a new government after his bid failed, the Socialists who garnered the most votes in an election in April still considered themselves tasked with forming a government and Sanchez can still be proposed again.

“He will keep on working with the rest of political leaders so as to have a government and avoid a new election,” Calvo told a weekly news briefing.