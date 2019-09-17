World News
September 17, 2019 / 12:07 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Spain's Iglesias insists on coalition deal, seeks delay on decision

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias speaks during a plenary session at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Spain’s far-left Unidas Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias on Tuesday reaffirmed that he would only support Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez’s bid to be confirmed as prime minister if he agrees to a coalition government, making a repeat election more likely.

Speaking at a news conference, Iglesias also said it would be “reasonable” for King Felipe VI to give more time to talks ahead of a deadline next Monday.

The Socialists have repeatedly rejected agreeing a coalition government with Podemos.

Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Isla Binnie; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Catherine Evans

