Spain's Iglesias insists on coalition deal, seeks delay on decision

LONDON (Reuters) - Spain’s far-left Unidas Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias on Tuesday reaffirmed that he would only support Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez’s bid to be confirmed as prime minister if he agrees to a coalition government, making a repeat election more likely.
Speaking at a news conference, Iglesias also said it would be “reasonable” for King Felipe VI to give more time to talks ahead of a deadline next Monday.
The Socialists have repeatedly rejected agreeing a coalition government with Podemos.
