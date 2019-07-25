Spain's Podemos urge Socialists to negotiate further, not call elections

FILE PHOTO: Unidas Podemos' (Together We Can) candidate Pablo Iglesias reacts after Spain's general election results were announced, in Madrid, Spain, April 28, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

MADRID (Reuters) - The leader of Spain’s far-left Podemos party, Pablo Iglesias, on Thursday urged Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez to keep negotiating with his party after talks collapsed, and not to lead the country to a repeat election.

A source in Podemos has said the party would abstain in a vote in parliament later on Thursday, meaning Sanchez won’t get enough votes to be confirmed as prime minister.

It is now up to Sanchez to decide whether he wants to try and seek parliament’s backing in further votes in September or head straight to an election. Iglesias made proposals to Sanchez during his speech, saying he was willing to give up on his demand that his party lead the labor ministry.